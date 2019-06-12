Nata Sarvabhouma Beats KGF’s TRP Records! Puneeth Rajkumar Emerges As The King Of Television

Puneeth Rajkumar returned to cinemas this year with his blockbuster film Nata Sarvabhouma. Undoubtedly, it turned out to be one of the best films of Sandalwood. Not only did the movie perform thunderously at the theatres, but also emerged as a superhit on television. It was premiered on Zee Kannada a while ago. According to the reports, Nata Sarvabhouma has beat KGF's TRP records by garnering the highest number of points. Puneeth Rajkumar has proved that he's king of Kannada television too.

Nata Sravbhouma has gained the fifth spot on all time top films by garnering a total of 8018 TRP points. Though there were high expectations from Yash's KGF, the film couldn't perform on television as well as it did in the theatres.

Among all the Sandalwood films that have been premiered on television Puneeth Rajkumar's Dodmane Huduga holds the top position. Raajkumara is on the second spot, while Sudeep's Hebbuli holds the next one. And now, yet another film of Puneeth's Nata Sarvabhuma has made it to the list.

Vijay Suriya Bids Goodbye To Agnisakshi! Here's The Actual Reason Why He's Out Of The Show

However, KGF still holds its box office records by garnering over Rs 250 crores worldwide. Recently Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash were snapped together in Mysore shooting their respective films, Yuvaratna and KGF Chapter 2. We need to wait and watch if their future film will also be a part of the TRP race.