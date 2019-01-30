Nata Sarvabhouma Booking To Start From Feb 3; Puneeth's Lady Fan Does Something Crazy!

An Early Booking For Puneeth's Next!

According to First News Kannada reports, the booking for Nata Sarvabhouma is going to begin start from February 3, 2019. The film is scheudled to release on February 7, 2019 worldwide.

His Lady Fan Does This!

You might have seen movie buffs bunking work or school to watch their favorite films upon releasing. One of Puneeth's lady fans has done what can be considered quite crazy! A student from Mysore has written a leave letter seeking permission to watch Nata Sarvabhouma on February 8, 2019!

Over 350 Screens Worldwide

Anticipating what a big hit the movie is going to be, the makers have decided to release Nata Sarvabhouma across more than 350 screens worldwide. Since, Puneeth is going to re-appear after a short break, fans can't wait to see him roar loud!

What To Expect!

Besides Puneeth Rajkumar, Nata Sarvabhouma also has an interesting star cast. Rachita Ram and Anupama Parameshwari will be seen in the lead. The film is directed by Pavan Wadeyar and produced by Rockline Venkatesh.