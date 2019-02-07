English
    Nata Sarvabhouma Box Office Collection (Day 1) : Here's How Much Puneeth's Starrer Has Collected

    By
    |

    Puneeth Rajkumar's horror-thriller Nata Sarvabhouma opened to thunderous response today (February 7, 2019). The film broke KGF Chapter 1's record by opening with 550+ shows, which makes it the biggest Kannada release so far. Like we had told you earlier, even Nata Sarvabhouma's theatrical rights were sold for a huge amount. Apparently, one of Appu's fans was so crazy about the film that he bought tickets for an entire show worth Rs 2.5 lakh! While there is so much buzz surrounding the film here are the day 1 box office figures. This is how much the Puneeth starrer is expected to collect.

    Nata Sarvabhouma's Day 1 Collections

    Puneeth Rajkumar's previous hit film Anjaniputra which released in 2017, collected a total of Rs 6.61 crore on the first day. Since Nata Sarvabhouma has received a bigger opening, the horror-thriller is expected to earn anywhere between Rs 6 and 8 crore on day 1.

    Biggest Release So Far

    The film opened with 550+ shows. A few shows were sold out a day prior to its release. Prassana theater in Bangalore had a screening at 10 pm yesterday due to increased fan demand. We need to wait and watch if the film will get more traffic in the next few days.

    Weekday Release Might Impact

    Usually, films that are released on Fridays earn well the next two days considering they are weekends. Though fans couldn't wait to watch their favorite star on screen after a year and a half, the weekday factor might have caused a tad bit inconvenience. Nata Sarvabhouma collection has high chances of picking up from tomorrow onwards.

    Sets A Record In Mysore Too!

    The film has set yet another record in Mysore. Karnataka Box Office tweeted, "#Natasaarvabhowma like in Bengaluru city , A new record made in Mysore city for WHOPPING 63 shows in single day.Unlike in Bengaluru , Mysore city shows having Excellent bookings" - (sic)

    Pre-release Profit

    "#Natasaarvabhowma Complete theatre list..!!!!Theatrical rights All over Karnataka approx valued at 22cr (excl P&P)

    *Very High theatrical rights because Previous 3 movies of Puneeth are easily able to cross 20cr+ share in Karnataka" - (sic)

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 0:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
