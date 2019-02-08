Nata Sarvabhouma Box Office (Day 2) : Puneeth's Horror Film To Create All Time Record In Mysore!

English
    Within two days since its release, Puneeth Rajkumar and Rachita Ram's Nata Sarvabhouma has proved that it is definitely one of the biggest hits of 2019. The fans' craze surrounding this films is boundless! Not only in Karanataka and India, but the film is receiving excellent response form audience across international boundaries. Despite being released on a weekday, Nata Sarvabhouma seems to be doing pretty well. Today, the film was released in America and Canada too. Also, the movie is on its way to set an all time record in Mysore. Here's how much it has collected at the box office in two days.

    Day 2 Collections

    The film received a better traffic today considering its a Friday. Going by the latest reports, Nata Sarvabhouma is expected to collect anything between 8 and 10 crores on Day 2. It is a pretty impressive number compared to how much Puneeth's previous film have earned.

    Rise In Bookings

    Karnataka Box Office Tweeted, "#Natasaarvabhowma a significant trend rise in bookings from afternoon all over Karnataka, very good word of mouth from general audience. Heading towards putting very good numbers for day 1." - (sic)

    To Set All Time Record In Mysore

    The film has already set two new records by opening with the highest number of shows and getting screened in Kenya and Japan. Seems like another one will be added to its list according Karnataka Box Office Tweet, which read, "#NataSaarvabhowma is heading towards creating all time town record in Mysore city gross for Day1" - (sic)

    Impressive Collection On Day 1

    On Day 1 itself, Nata Sarvabhouma collected a total of 7.86 crores in Karnataka alone. Apparently, this is the highest opening of Appu's and all time second top grosser Kannada film after KGF. The film is expected to run successfully for in the coming days too based on the word of mouth and positive feedback.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
