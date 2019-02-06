Nata Sarvabhouma Box Office Prediction: Will Puneeth Starrer Gross More Than Yash's KGF?

Bookings

For the uninitiated, the bookings for KGF Chapter 1 were closed two days before the release as all the shows were sold out! Though Nata Sarvabhouma had an early booking option, the fans can still get hold of tickets online. However, seats in a few theatres are already sold out.

Number Of Shows

The current record for highest number of shows is held by Yash's KGF with 525 shows on day one. Tomorrow, Nata Sarvabhouma is going to become the biggest Kannada release ever with 550+ shows across Bangalore, beating KGF.

Budget

The exact budget of KGF is yet to be disclosed. Rumours were making rounds that the film has been produced at Rs 80 crore. Meanwhile, Nata Sarvabhouma is produced by Rockline Venkatesh, who is known for investing whopping amount in his movies. We need to wait and watch until the film's budget is revealed.

Dubbing

Similar to KGF Chapter 1, Nata Sarvabhouma will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. But, the makers of Puneeth's film haven't talked about dubbing it in Hindi. The Hindi version of KGF earned pretty well at the box office. This factor might affect Nata Sarvabhouma's box office collection.

Competition

Yash's KGF and Shahrukh Khan's Zero were released on the same day. Despite the competition from Bollywood's big film, KGF surprised everyone by performing well at the box office. However, Nata Sarvabhouma will not face such competition tomorrow. This might be an advantage for the Puneeth starrer.