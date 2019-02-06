Nata Sarvabhouma Box Office Prediction: Will Puneeth Starrer Gross More Than Yash's KGF?
After a year and a half, Puneeth Rajkumar is returning with Nata Sarvabhouma. After Yash's KGF, commoners and experts have been speculating that Nata Sarvabhouma might be the next monster hit Sandalwood would witness. Just yesterday, it was revealed that the makers have planned on having more than 550 shows on the first day in Bangalore alone. As we are only a few hours away from watching Puneeth set the stage ablaze, here we bring to you a few things to expect from the film. Also, will Nata Sarvabhouma be able to overpower KGF's box office collection? Read below to know more.
Bookings
For the uninitiated, the bookings for KGF Chapter 1 were closed two days before the release as all the shows were sold out! Though Nata Sarvabhouma had an early booking option, the fans can still get hold of tickets online. However, seats in a few theatres are already sold out.
Number Of Shows
The current record for highest number of shows is held by Yash's KGF with 525 shows on day one. Tomorrow, Nata Sarvabhouma is going to become the biggest Kannada release ever with 550+ shows across Bangalore, beating KGF.
Budget
The exact budget of KGF is yet to be disclosed. Rumours were making rounds that the film has been produced at Rs 80 crore. Meanwhile, Nata Sarvabhouma is produced by Rockline Venkatesh, who is known for investing whopping amount in his movies. We need to wait and watch until the film's budget is revealed.
Dubbing
Similar to KGF Chapter 1, Nata Sarvabhouma will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. But, the makers of Puneeth's film haven't talked about dubbing it in Hindi. The Hindi version of KGF earned pretty well at the box office. This factor might affect Nata Sarvabhouma's box office collection.
Competition
Yash's KGF and Shahrukh Khan's Zero were released on the same day. Despite the competition from Bollywood's big film, KGF surprised everyone by performing well at the box office. However, Nata Sarvabhouma will not face such competition tomorrow. This might be an advantage for the Puneeth starrer.
