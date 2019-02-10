Nata Sarvabhouma Day 4 Box Office Collection: It’s An Amazing Weekend For Puneeth Starrer!
Nata Sarvabhouma was released worldwide on February 7, 2019. Puneeth Rajkumar returned to cinemas with this film after a break of year and a half and he has kept up to his fans' expectations. The movie became the biggest ever Kannada release by opening with 550+ shows. Though it was released on a weekday, Nata Sarvabhouma managed to do well at the box office on Saturday and Sunday. It was an amazing weekend for Puneeth's horror flick and here's how much the film has collected in 4 days.
Weekend Did The Magic!
Karanataka Box Office has previously tweeted saying Nata Sarvabhouma would experience an increase in booking over the weekend. The predictions have come true. According Movie Rater's latest reports, the film is believed to have collected between 8 and 9 crores on day 4 in Karnataka.
Day 3 Was Slightly Dull
Movie Meter tweeted, " #Natasaarvabhowma 3rd day: Super strong Saturday: ~6.7 crs gross. Previous Industry Record for Saturday: #KGF: 22 crs gross (2nd day All lang)" - (sic)
Better Than First 2 Days
The film witnessed a total collection of 7.8 crores on day 1 and 5.1 crores on day 2 respectively. The first day collections were affected due to a weekday release. However, Nata Sarvabhouma performed well on the second day comparatively.
Total Collections
Nata Sarvabhouma is undoubtedly one of the highest grossing films of Sandalwood, though it couldn't beat KGF's records. Going by the latest figures, the film has collected around 28 crores in Karnataka alone. It is a pretty impressive number.
Nata Sarvabhouma Sets Record In Mysore
Mysore witnessed better bookings for Nata Sarvabhouma compared to Bangalore. Karnataka Box Office tweeted, "#Natasaarvabhowma sets new Day 1 record for Mysore City Approx Day 1 Gross 49lakhs Previously KGF had 47lakhs gross" - (sic)
