Nata Sarvabhouma Day 4 Box Office Collection: It’s An Amazing Weekend For Puneeth Starrer!

Weekend Did The Magic!

Karanataka Box Office has previously tweeted saying Nata Sarvabhouma would experience an increase in booking over the weekend. The predictions have come true. According Movie Rater's latest reports, the film is believed to have collected between 8 and 9 crores on day 4 in Karnataka.

Day 3 Was Slightly Dull

Movie Meter tweeted, " #Natasaarvabhowma 3rd day: Super strong Saturday: ~6.7 crs gross. Previous Industry Record for Saturday: #KGF: 22 crs gross (2nd day All lang)" - (sic)

Better Than First 2 Days

The film witnessed a total collection of 7.8 crores on day 1 and 5.1 crores on day 2 respectively. The first day collections were affected due to a weekday release. However, Nata Sarvabhouma performed well on the second day comparatively.

Total Collections

Nata Sarvabhouma is undoubtedly one of the highest grossing films of Sandalwood, though it couldn't beat KGF's records. Going by the latest figures, the film has collected around 28 crores in Karnataka alone. It is a pretty impressive number.

Nata Sarvabhouma Sets Record In Mysore

Mysore witnessed better bookings for Nata Sarvabhouma compared to Bangalore. Karnataka Box Office tweeted, "#Natasaarvabhowma sets new Day 1 record for Mysore City Approx Day 1 Gross 49lakhs Previously KGF had 47lakhs gross" - (sic)