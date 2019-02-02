Nata Sarvabhouma : (Feb 3, 2019) Advance Booking, Ticket Price, Showtime & More Details

When Can You Book?

The film can be booked well in advance though it's releasing next week. The booking for Nata Sarvabhouma is starting tomorrow (February 3, 2019).

Show Timings

Nata Sarvabhouma has several shows. The first show on February 3, 2019 is scheduled for 4 am. You can also watch the film at 7 am, 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm and 10 pm.

Ticket Price

The tickets for Nata Sarvabhouma are priced between Rs 100 and 300. If you are looking for recliners, then prices may be higher based on the theater you would pick.

Star Cast

Besides Puneeth Rajkumar, Nata Sarvabhouma also has an interesting star cast. Rachita Ram and Anupama Parameshwari will be seen in the lead. The film is directed by Pavan Wadeyar and produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

Over 350 Screens Worldwide

Anticipating what a big hit the movie is going to be, the makers have decided to release Nata Sarvabhouma across more than 350 screens worldwide. Since, Puneeth is going to re-appear after a short break, fans can't wait to see him roar loud!