Nata Sarvabhouma : (Feb 3, 2019) Advance Booking, Ticket Price, Showtime & More Details
Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is appearing on the big screen after a year and a half. It is also the first horror-thriller film that the actor will be seen in. Being one of the most awaited movies of 2019, it has already created immense buzz among the audience. Last week, the first trailer of the film was launched and it has been said that Puneeth's next is undoubtedly going to be a super hit. To keep the fans calm, the maker of Nata Sarvabhouma have decided to allow an early booking. Here are more details on the advance booking, ticket price, showtime and more!
When Can You Book?
The film can be booked well in advance though it's releasing next week. The booking for Nata Sarvabhouma is starting tomorrow (February 3, 2019).
Show Timings
Nata Sarvabhouma has several shows. The first show on February 3, 2019 is scheduled for 4 am. You can also watch the film at 7 am, 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm and 10 pm.
Ticket Price
The tickets for Nata Sarvabhouma are priced between Rs 100 and 300. If you are looking for recliners, then prices may be higher based on the theater you would pick.
Star Cast
Besides Puneeth Rajkumar, Nata Sarvabhouma also has an interesting star cast. Rachita Ram and Anupama Parameshwari will be seen in the lead. The film is directed by Pavan Wadeyar and produced by Rockline Venkatesh.
Over 350 Screens Worldwide
Anticipating what a big hit the movie is going to be, the makers have decided to release Nata Sarvabhouma across more than 350 screens worldwide. Since, Puneeth is going to re-appear after a short break, fans can't wait to see him roar loud!
