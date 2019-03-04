Nata Sarvabhouma LEAKED! Puneeth Rajkumar's Film Available For Download On Tamilrockers
In the digital era, piracy is one of the most prevalent issues. After leaking last year's blockbuster KGF Chapter 1, Tamilrockers has now released Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma on their site. The full film is available for download. The horror-thriller hit the theatre only last month and within a month since its release, it has been leaked online. Nata Sarvabhouma's performance at the box office was decent. Though Darshan's Yajamana was expected to be the biggest Kannada release of 2019, Nata Sarvabhouma has managed to remain on the top by grossing more on day 1. While Appu's film continues to run in a few theatres, this is what the fans have to say.
@NanuMounesh
"Career Best performance by @PuneethRajkumar theater was going gaga over his acting transformation Chikkanna rocked in comedy. Another level dance can label appu as #1 dancer in South 💪💪❤️❤️ 4*" - (sic)
@ShimogaAppuFans
"#Natasaarvabhowma premier fans show review @PuneethRajkumar -Super Songs -Ultimate Dance -Non Stop Comedy -Full Of Entertainment-@anupamahere & @PuneethRajkumar Cutest Pair Ever 😍-Rachita Ram & Appu 😍 -Interval Bang 😎 Overall 1st Half" - (sic)
@sathyar23
"#Natasaarvabhowma A Typical Revenge Story. @PuneethRajkumar Sir Outstanding Performance, Fights and Dance Next Level. Go Watch In Nearest Theatres. Super Worth Watch." - (sic)
@AmBhanuGowda1
"1St Half Mugithu..One Word - Blockbuster.First Half Is Full of Comedy Entertainment and Horror With Thrilling Elements 😍😍 Boss Acting Antu Ulti. 🔥🔥 #Natasaarvabhowma #PuneethRajkumar" - (sic)
@kfi_boxOffice
"#Natasaarvabhouma 2 weeks share is near 17.5cr aprox. 3rd week started with an average note... This is the last week big week for sure, next week #Yajamana is replacing in most of the centres., Need a miracle to get breakeven for the distributors now." - (sic)
