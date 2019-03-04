Nata Sarvabhouma LEAKED! Puneeth Rajkumar's Film Available For Download On Tamilrockers

@NanuMounesh

"Career Best performance by @PuneethRajkumar theater was going gaga over his acting transformation Chikkanna rocked in comedy. Another level dance can label appu as #1 dancer in South 💪💪❤️❤️ 4*" - (sic)

@ShimogaAppuFans

"#Natasaarvabhowma premier fans show review @PuneethRajkumar -Super Songs -Ultimate Dance -Non Stop Comedy -Full Of Entertainment-@anupamahere & @PuneethRajkumar Cutest Pair Ever 😍-Rachita Ram & Appu 😍 -Interval Bang 😎 Overall 1st Half" - (sic)

@sathyar23

"#Natasaarvabhowma A Typical Revenge Story. @PuneethRajkumar Sir Outstanding Performance, Fights and Dance Next Level. Go Watch In Nearest Theatres. Super Worth Watch." - (sic)

@AmBhanuGowda1

"1St Half Mugithu..One Word - Blockbuster.First Half Is Full of Comedy Entertainment and Horror With Thrilling Elements 😍😍 Boss Acting Antu Ulti. 🔥🔥 #Natasaarvabhowma #PuneethRajkumar" - (sic)

@kfi_boxOffice

"#Natasaarvabhouma 2 weeks share is near 17.5cr aprox. 3rd week started with an average note... This is the last week big week for sure, next week #Yajamana is replacing in most of the centres., Need a miracle to get breakeven for the distributors now." - (sic)