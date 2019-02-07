Nata Sarvabhouma Movie Review: LIVE Updates On Rachita Ram & Puneeth Rajkumar's Horror-thriller!

Puneeth Rajkumar and Rachita Ram's horror-thriller film Nata Sarvabhouma has become the talk of the town ever since its trailer was released last month. The melodious tracks from the film have garnered millions of views on YouTube. The film has been trending on the top on pretty much on every social media site. Puneeth has to cinemas after a break of a year and a half, and seems to have presented himself before the audience in a never seen before avatar. The makers of the film even allowed early booking from February 3, 2019 due to increased demand. While Nata Sarvabhouma is only a few hours from hitting the theaters, we wonder what it has to offer us. Watch the space for all the latest updates on the Puneeth Starrer.

Meanwhile, here are a few interesting facts about Nata Sarvabhouma you must know if you're planning on watching the horror film!

#Puneeth Rajkumar's exceptional dancing and acting impresses fans in Nata Sarvabhouma. Fans call it a blockbuster and mass entertainer.

#Pavan Wadeyar and Puneeth Rajkmumar's combo has created a magic yet again. Film highly appreciated for its horror elements.

#Comedy sequences have grabbed a lot of attention. Fans praise Chikkana's contribution in the movie calling it a must watch.

#Appu's fans have been constantly dancing to Nata Sarvabhouma's tune. D Imman wins heart with his music yet again.

#Highly engaging storyline. According to the fans' review, both the parts of the film are highly entertaining with commercial elements. Also, the surprise twist in the climax only seems to have gotten the audience excited!

