Nata Sarvabhouma Movie Review: LIVE Updates On Rachita Ram & Puneeth Rajkumar's Horror-thriller!
Puneeth Rajkumar and Rachita Ram's horror-thriller film Nata Sarvabhouma has become the talk of the town ever since its trailer was released last month. The melodious tracks from the film have garnered millions of views on YouTube. The film has been trending on the top on pretty much on every social media site. Puneeth has to cinemas after a break of a year and a half, and seems to have presented himself before the audience in a never seen before avatar. The makers of the film even allowed early booking from February 3, 2019 due to increased demand. While Nata Sarvabhouma is only a few hours from hitting the theaters, we wonder what it has to offer us. Watch the space for all the latest updates on the Puneeth Starrer.
Meanwhile, here are a few interesting facts about Nata Sarvabhouma you must know if you're planning on watching the horror film!
Rachita Is The Ghost
People began to guess that either Puneeth is possessed in the film or will be seen playing the role of the ghost. And now, through First Kannada reports, we have learned that the ghost is played by none other than the dimple beauty Rachita Ram!
Puneeth's Role
Puneeth Rajkumar is playing an investigative journalists role in Nata Sarvabhouma. It has also been said that Rachita Ram had to go through a lot of preparations for the ghosts role. Actress Anupama Parameshwari is also playing the lead in the film.
Huge Release
Anticipating what a big hit the movie is going to be, the makers have decided to release Nata Sarvabhouma across more than 350 screens worldwide. Since, Puneeth is going to re-appear after a short break, fans can't wait to see him roar loud!
The Trailer Went Viral
Puneeth Rajkumar himself took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer with fans. As expected, the first trailer of Nata Sarvabhouma went viral within a short span of time garnering over 1 Lakh views in just 15 minutes!
