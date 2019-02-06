Nata Sarvabhouma Movie Review: LIVE Updates On Rachita Ram & Puneeth Rajkumar's Horror-thriller!

Rachita Is The Ghost

People began to guess that either Puneeth is possessed in the film or will be seen playing the role of the ghost. And now, through First Kannada reports, we have learned that the ghost is played by none other than the dimple beauty Rachita Ram!

Puneeth's Role

Puneeth Rajkumar is playing an investigative journalists role in Nata Sarvabhouma. It has also been said that Rachita Ram had to go through a lot of preparations for the ghosts role. Actress Anupama Parameshwari is also playing the lead in the film.

Huge Release

Anticipating what a big hit the movie is going to be, the makers have decided to release Nata Sarvabhouma across more than 350 screens worldwide. Since, Puneeth is going to re-appear after a short break, fans can't wait to see him roar loud!

The Trailer Went Viral

Puneeth Rajkumar himself took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer with fans. As expected, the first trailer of Nata Sarvabhouma went viral within a short span of time garnering over 1 Lakh views in just 15 minutes!