Nata Sarvabhouma Pre-release Business: High Theatrical Rights Due To Puneeth's Previous Films!

Pre-release Business Details

Nata Sarvabhouma has experienced some amazing pre-release business according to the latest reports. Karnataka Box Office tweeted, #Natasaarvabhowma Complete theatre list..!!Theatrical rights All over Karnataka approx valued at 22cr (excl P&P) *Very High theatrical rights because Previous 3 movies of Puneeth are easily able to cross 20cr+ share in Karnataka" - (sic)

First-Day Collections

Trade analysts on Twitter are predicting that Puneeth's Nata Sarvabhouma might possibly collect around Rs 10 crore on the first day. However, fans are quite sceptical about the movie's first-day collection considering the fact that no show in any theatre is full yet.

Will Thursday Release Affect The Business?

Since the movie is getting released on a Thursday, several fans have expressed disappointment. It has been said that this could affect the occupancy. A tweet read, "#KGF tara 100% occupancy iralla because KGF level bere ittu but weekday irodrinda ond 80-85% occupancy irutthe first day, weekend Saturday Sunday pakka houseful #Natasaarvabhowma" - (sic)

Puneeth-Pavan Combo To Do The Trick?

We need to wait and watch if Nata Sarvabhouma will be able to create the magic as the famous combo Puneeth Rajkumar and Pavan Wadeyar are coming together yet again! Reportedly, Prasanna theatre in Bangalore has announced a 10 pm screening today due to pressure from fans.