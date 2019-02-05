Nata Sarvabhouma's Rachita Ram Has A Wish; She Wants To Do THIS With Puneeth Rajkumar!

Sandalwood actress Rachita Ram has a huge fan following. She's famously known as the 'Dimple Queen' of the Kannada industry and has acted alongside several top actors of Sandalwood such as, Darshan, Ganesh, Sudep, Yash, Ramesh Aravind, Djruva Sarja Duniya Vijay and Upendra. And now, she'll be seen playing the female lead in Puneeth Rajkumar's forthcoming film Nata Sarvabhouma. While the horror-thriller is only three days away from its release, Rachita Ram has said that she wishes to do this with Puneeth Rajkumar!

Though the actress has collaborated with the Power Star in their previous film Chakravyuha, she says her desire has not been fulfilled. For those of you who are wondering what it might be, here it is. So, the Dimple Queen wants to dance with Puneeth in a dance number.

While Nata Sarvabhouma's melodious tracks have broken the internet with some impressive number of views, Rachita has not had the opportunity to dance with her co-actor. Talking about the same she said, "If I get an opportunity to act opposite Puneeth in the near future, I want to dance with him for a fast song".

Meanwhile, Rachita's fans wish to see her in a traditional avatar in the films. Following the release of her previous film Seetharama Kalyana, she had told that the village girl image suits her a lot and fans wish to see her in that avatar more often. So, she wished to take up similar roles which would allow her to portray a traditional role.

Nata Sarvabhouma is all set to be released on February 7, 2019. Besides Rachita and Puneeth, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. The early booking has already begun since February 3, 2019.