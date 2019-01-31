Nata Sarvabhouma Spoiler : Not Puneeth, But This Actor To Play The Ghost In The Film!

So Who Is The Ghost?

People began to guess that either Puneeth is possessed in the film or will be seen playing the role of the ghost. And now, through First Kannada reports, we have learned that the ghost is played by none other than the dimple beauty Rachita Ram!

Why Rachita Ram?

Apparently, the makers wanted someone who could speak in Kannada fluently, who is in the trend and someone who could carry the role well. Hence, they settled for Rachita Ram. For the first time ever, the actress will be seen in a unique role.

What About Puneeth?

Puneeth Rajkumar will be seen playing an investigative journalists role in Nata Sarvabhouma. It has also been said that Rachita Ram had to go through a lot of preparations for the ghosts role. Actress Anupama Parameshwari is also playing the lead in the film.

Book Your Tickets ASAP!

Due to increased demand from the fans, the makers have decided to allow advance booking for Nata Sarvabhouma. Though the film is going to hit the theaters on February 7, 2019, the booking is going to start from February 3, 2019. Watch the space for more updates on Nata Sarvabhouma.