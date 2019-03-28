WATCH! Nata Sarvabhouma's Taaja Samachara Video Song Released; Fans Call It Most Anticipated Song!

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's horror-thriller Nata Sarvabhouma has successfully completed 50 days and is headed towards 100 days. The film was a super hit among the mass for a lot of reasons. While it was Appu's first horror flick, the film also had a fresh subject for the audience. The movie also came to be known for its catchy songs. Today, the Taaja Samachara video song released on YouTube. Upon watching it, fans said it is the most anticipated song of 2019!

Within a few hours since its launch, Taaja Samachara video song has garnered over 1.4 lakh views on YouTube. And, it has been liked 15,358 times and has received around 140 dislikes. A fan commented, "Finally the wait is over what an chemistry between anupama and appu boss" - (sic)

The song features Puneeth Rajkumar and Anupama Parameswaran. Their pairing was highly praised and adored by fans. A few even went on request the makers of Yuvaratna to cast the same jodi in Puneeth's college-centric film.

Though his previous film Nata Sarvabhouma is still in the news, Puneeth has already started working on Yuvaratna. The film has even completed its third schedule shoot. Some of the top stars from other film industries, such as Radikaa Sarathkumar and Boman Irani are believed to play a pivotal role in Appu's next. Watch the space for latest updates on this film!

