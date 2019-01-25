English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nata Sarvabhouma Trailer Out: 1 Lakh Views In 15 Mins! Fans Call Puneeth’s Next Blockbuster Already!

    By
    |

    Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's much awaited film Nata Sarvabhouma finally quenched the thirst of the audience through its trailer, which was released only a few minutes ago. The actor himself took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer with fans. As expected, the first trailer of Nata Sarvabhouma went viral within a short span of time garnering over 1 Lakh views in just 15 minutes! Fans who can't seem to contain their excitement after watching Appu in his latest, called the film a blockbuster already! Here's what they have to say

    @RajavamshaFan & @Poorna1022

    "Superrrr trailer sir loved it @PavanWadeyar #NatasaarvabhowmaTrailer" & "Wow kickass trailer!🙏Action sequences are stupendous👌👌👌waiting for the movie. ATB to whole team" - (sic)

    @SpiriT_Of_Life_

    "Trailer chindi bossuuu🔥😍😍... U are in never before character.... Pakka blockbuster... Cant wait boss😍😍😍😍😍😍 #PuneethRajkumar #Natasaarvabhowma #NatasaarvabhowmaTrailer" - (sic)

    @cs_suhas9900

    "Supper transformation in acting...sir.. good to go.. Awaiting to see Lean look in #Yuvaratna.. #NatasaarvabhowmaTrailer pakka class and mass hit @PavanWadeyar thanku for excelling acting skills from our boss." - (sic)

    @VENKATAGIRIGR

    "Hi Sir, wow..All the best, pls do release in Kuwait as well. If not planned to release, I will travel to Bengaluru to watch your movie." - (sic)

    @TejasKAppu1

    "APPU sirr u are awesome Sirrr... U r playing a different role in this film.... Ur different look is mind blowing sirr... All the best Sirrr.... Keep rocking..Love u APPU Sirrr" - (sic)

    MOST READ : Seetharama Kalyana Twitter Review: Nikhil's Film Receives Mixed Audience Reaction

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue