Nata Sarvabhouma Trailer Out: 1 Lakh Views In 15 Mins! Fans Call Puneeth’s Next Blockbuster Already!
Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's much awaited film Nata Sarvabhouma finally quenched the thirst of the audience through its trailer, which was released only a few minutes ago. The actor himself took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer with fans. As expected, the first trailer of Nata Sarvabhouma went viral within a short span of time garnering over 1 Lakh views in just 15 minutes! Fans who can't seem to contain their excitement after watching Appu in his latest, called the film a blockbuster already! Here's what they have to say
@RajavamshaFan & @Poorna1022
"Superrrr trailer sir loved it @PavanWadeyar #NatasaarvabhowmaTrailer" & "Wow kickass trailer!🙏Action sequences are stupendous👌👌👌waiting for the movie. ATB to whole team" - (sic)
@SpiriT_Of_Life_
"Trailer chindi bossuuu🔥😍😍... U are in never before character.... Pakka blockbuster... Cant wait boss😍😍😍😍😍😍 #PuneethRajkumar #Natasaarvabhowma #NatasaarvabhowmaTrailer" - (sic)
@cs_suhas9900
"Supper transformation in acting...sir.. good to go.. Awaiting to see Lean look in #Yuvaratna.. #NatasaarvabhowmaTrailer pakka class and mass hit @PavanWadeyar thanku for excelling acting skills from our boss." - (sic)
@VENKATAGIRIGR
"Hi Sir, wow..All the best, pls do release in Kuwait as well. If not planned to release, I will travel to Bengaluru to watch your movie." - (sic)
@TejasKAppu1
"APPU sirr u are awesome Sirrr... U r playing a different role in this film.... Ur different look is mind blowing sirr... All the best Sirrr.... Keep rocking..Love u APPU Sirrr" - (sic)
