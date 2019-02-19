English
    Nata Sarvabhouma Worldwide Box Office Collection; Puneeth's Second Highest Grosser After Raajakumara

    The crime-thriller film Nata Sarvabhouma was one of the most awaited movies of 2019. Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar was returning to the big screen after a while and his fans couldn't wait to watch him entertain them. Though there was immense hype surrounding the film, it couldn't perform as well as expected. While many speculated that Nata Sarvabhouma would beat KGF, lack of word of mouth affected its progress. However, the worldwide box office collections for the film is decent. It is the second highest grossing film for Puneeth after Raajakumara. Here's how much Nata Sarvabhouma has earned till date.

    Decent Worldwide Collections

    Kannada Filmy Center Tweeted, "#Natasaarvabhowma has grossed over 45 crs at the world wide box office. Second highest grossing movie for power star puneeth rajkumar after #rajakumara #KGFChapter1 #BoxOfficeToday #Yajamana" - (sic)

    Raajakumara Puneeth's Highest

    Puneeth's previous film Raajakumara turned out to be a blockbuster. At the time it was released, it became the highest grossing film of Sandalwood beating the record set by Mungaru Male. The movie collected around Rs 70 crore worldwide. We need to wait and watch if Nata Sarvabhouma can overpower these figures.

    Day 2 Collection The Highest

    The film witnessed a total collection of Rs 7.8 crore on day 1 and Rs 5.1 crore on day 2 respectively. The first day collections were affected due to a weekday release. However, Nata Sarvabhouma performed well on the second day comparatively.

    US Collections

    Reports were making rounds that the film would be released in Russia. It will be the first Kannada film to release there. US collections for Nata Sarvabhouma is average. The film has collected a total of Rs 0.22 crore in the western nation.

    Lack Of WOM

    Nata Sarvabhouma was considered to be one of Puneeth's finest work, but it wasn't encouraged through word of mouth. From Monday to Wednesday last week, it only managed to earn a total of Rs 8.8 crore.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
