Nata Sarvabhouma's Yaro Neenu Lyrical Song Released; Fans Impressed With Puneeth's Romactic Track

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Fans have been tad bit dissapointed lately as his upcomig film Nata Sarvabhouma is yet to get hit the theaters. The film which was initially scheduled to be released in 2018, got pushed to this year. However, the fans thought Appu would surprise with the trailer of the film on the occasion of Sankranti, but that didn't happen either. But, it's not so bad after all. Recently, a song from the film called Yaro Neenu was launched on YouTube. Fans seem to be highly impressed with the new romantic track!

The song is written by Kaviraj and sung by the sensational singer Shreya Ghoshal. D. Imman, who is known for creating some of the most famous melodies of Sandalwood, has composed Yaro Neenu too. The lead actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Rachita Ram are seen sporting a new look in the song.

Nata Sarvabhouma is directed by Pavan Wadeyar and produced by Rockline Venkatesh. The shooting for the film has been wrapped up already. The first teaser of Puneeth's next was out a while ago, which seems to have gotten the fans elevated. The trailer of the film is reported to be released on January 26, 2019 and the film is scheduled to be out on February 7, 2019.