English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nata Sarvabhouma's Yaro Neenu Lyrical Song Released; Fans Impressed With Puneeth's Romactic Track

    By
    |

    Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Fans have been tad bit dissapointed lately as his upcomig film Nata Sarvabhouma is yet to get hit the theaters. The film which was initially scheduled to be released in 2018, got pushed to this year. However, the fans thought Appu would surprise with the trailer of the film on the occasion of Sankranti, but that didn't happen either. But, it's not so bad after all. Recently, a song from the film called Yaro Neenu was launched on YouTube. Fans seem to be highly impressed with the new romantic track!

    Nata Sarvabhoumas Yaro Neenu Lyrical Song Released

    The song is written by Kaviraj and sung by the sensational singer Shreya Ghoshal. D. Imman, who is known for creating some of the most famous melodies of Sandalwood, has composed Yaro Neenu too. The lead actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Rachita Ram are seen sporting a new look in the song.

    MOST READ : Sudeep Drops Out Of Madakari Nayaka; 'I Don't Want To Compete With Darshan & Create Controversy'!

    Nata Sarvabhouma is directed by Pavan Wadeyar and produced by Rockline Venkatesh. The shooting for the film has been wrapped up already. The first teaser of Puneeth's next was out a while ago, which seems to have gotten the fans elevated. The trailer of the film is reported to be released on January 26, 2019 and the film is scheduled to be out on February 7, 2019.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue