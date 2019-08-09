National Film Awards 2019 Winners List: KGF Chapter 1 Wins Under Two Categories!

The winners of the 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday by the head of the Jury for feature films, Rahul Rawaii. Several Sandalwood films won awards under the 31 categories in feature film category. Yash's KGF Chapter 1 has already bagged two awards. Every year, the awards are announced in April. However, it was delayed this year due to elections.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told the Indian express, "They made a lot of efforts for the last two months. I am very sure that they would have picked the best films, the best directors. They will announce that at the press conference today. This is 66th year of film awards and they have become a prestigious institute."Below is the complete winner's list:

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration - Ondalla Eradalla.

Best Child Artist - Ondalla Eradalla

Best Editing - Nathicharami.

Best Lyrics - Nathicharami song "Maayavi Manave".

Best Special Effects - KGF.

Best Action - Anbu Ariv for Kannada film KGF.