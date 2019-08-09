English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    National Film Awards 2019 Winners List: KGF Chapter 1 Wins Under Two Categories!

    By
    |

    The winners of the 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday by the head of the Jury for feature films, Rahul Rawaii. Several Sandalwood films won awards under the 31 categories in feature film category. Yash's KGF Chapter 1 has already bagged two awards. Every year, the awards are announced in April. However, it was delayed this year due to elections.

    National Film Awards 2019 Winners List

    Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told the Indian express, "They made a lot of efforts for the last two months. I am very sure that they would have picked the best films, the best directors. They will announce that at the press conference today. This is 66th year of film awards and they have become a prestigious institute."Below is the complete winner's list:

    Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration - Ondalla Eradalla.

    Best Child Artist - Ondalla Eradalla

    Best Editing - Nathicharami.

    Best Lyrics - Nathicharami song "Maayavi Manave".

    Best Special Effects - KGF.

    Best Action - Anbu Ariv for Kannada film KGF.

    More YASH News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue