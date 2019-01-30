Nenapirali Prem Shares A Heart-warming Note With Fans Today! Here's Why

Kannada actor Prem has been in the film industry for over a decade now. Though his first film Prana failed to impress fans, he gained immense popularity through his next blockbuster movie Nenapirali. Not only did the film give him a break, but he also earned the title before his name. Today (January 30, 2019), the actor took to his social media to share a heart-warming note with the fans. It's on this day, 17 years ago, Prem made his first entry into Sandalwood!

He wrote, "Today it's been 17 years since I entered the film industry as a hero through my first film Prana. I thank every Kannadiga soul for blessing, protecting, loving and supporting me through out. I would also like to thank my family, the film fraternity and friends. The fans who were there by my side during my failure and all the Kannada unions. May you blessings always continue to shower upon me. Yours, Prem" - (sic)

Prem has gained recognition in Sandalwood for acting in movies such as, Jothe Jotheyalli, Pallaki, Gunavantha, Jothegara, Chaar Minaar, Chandru and more. He's also won the Film Fair Awards for Nenapirali and Chaar Minar. Though some of his movies have failed, he's made a point to entertainment his f ans by versatile and trying out new roles.