Nikhil Kumar Bluntly Trolled By BJP! Mocks 'Nikhil Yellidiyappa'; How Are Darshan & Yash Reacting?

BJP Trolls Nikhil!

The difference between the two contestants was quite evident. Sumalatha was leading by thousands of votes. Soon, her fans used the opportunity to mock the opposite candidate Nikhil Kumar. Later, BJP Karnataka's official twitter page had a post that read, "Mandya update. Nikhil Yellidiyappa ? 😂"

Sumalatha Fans Take A Dig At Nikhil

One of the most awaited moments has come true for Sumalatha Ambareesh's fans. When Nikhil announced that he was contesting opposite Sumalatha, fans predicted that he wouldn't win against her considering the fan following Ambareesh has in Mandya. And now, they wouldn't waste a chance to mock him and his party.

Kumaraswamy & Deve Gowda Targeted Too

Sumalatha fans wouldn't spare Nikhil Kumar's father HD Kumaraswamy and grandfather HD Deve Gowda. A few of them are even suggesting that the entire family will quit politics considering their defeat throughout Karnataka.

Darshan & Yash's Prophecy Comes True

During the campaigning at Mandya, both the parties exchanged several mean comments and unpleasant words. Time and again when Kumaraswamy's party targeted Sumalatha, Darshan and Yash said that they would reply to them on the day of the results. Now that their prophecy regarding Sumalatha's win has come true, the opposition must have got all the answers they were looking for.