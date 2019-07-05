Nikhil Kumar To Quit Films As He Takes Up New Political Role? 'Media Reports About Me Are Hurtful'
Sandalwood actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy may only be two films old, but he has garnered a huge fan following with his impressive work. The actor who was last seen in Seetharama Kalyana, will be next gracing the silverscreen with Muniratna's Kurukshetra. Just when he was beginning to achieve good results in the Kannada film industry, he contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh. After having lost in Mandya, he has now been named the President of JDS Youth Wing. Will he quit films as he takes up a new political role? He said the reports and speculations are hurtful.
Looking Forward To New Role
Yesterday, Nikhil Kumaraswamy was declared the President of JDS Youth Wing. Talking about his new role, Nikhil told ANI, "Last week, I said questions might arise that your family dynasty continues, but this came as a shock for me. I was really surprised when HD Devegowda ji took this call. I am looking forward to work for the party."
‘Media Reports Are Hurtful'
Soon after the news broke, speculations started making rounds that Nikhil Kumar approached his grandfather HD Devegowda upon losing the Mandya elections, only to be appointed to the party. However, Nikhil brushed these rumors off saying, they are complete nonsense and come across as very hurtful.
Will He Continue Doing Films?
Nikhil Kumar is equally passionate about films and politics. TOI stated, "Though, Nikhil Kumaswamy remains active in politics, he had confirmed that he will be soon associating with Lyca production, which recently produced actor Rajinikanth and Aksay Kumar starrer movie 2.0 movie for the mega project.
Will Grace Theatres Soon
Seems like Nikhil has more than one reason to celebrate. While he's looking forward to his new role in politics, he will also be seen in the mythological film Kurukshetra, which is scheduled to release on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival.
