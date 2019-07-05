Nikhil Kumar To Quit Films As He Takes Up New Political Role? 'Media Reports About Me Are Hurtful'

Looking Forward To New Role

Yesterday, Nikhil Kumaraswamy was declared the President of JDS Youth Wing. Talking about his new role, Nikhil told ANI, "Last week, I said questions might arise that your family dynasty continues, but this came as a shock for me. I was really surprised when HD Devegowda ji took this call. I am looking forward to work for the party."

‘Media Reports Are Hurtful'

Soon after the news broke, speculations started making rounds that Nikhil Kumar approached his grandfather HD Devegowda upon losing the Mandya elections, only to be appointed to the party. However, Nikhil brushed these rumors off saying, they are complete nonsense and come across as very hurtful.

Will He Continue Doing Films?

Nikhil Kumar is equally passionate about films and politics. TOI stated, "Though, Nikhil Kumaswamy remains active in politics, he had confirmed that he will be soon associating with Lyca production, which recently produced actor Rajinikanth and Aksay Kumar starrer movie 2.0 movie for the mega project.

Will Grace Theatres Soon

Seems like Nikhil has more than one reason to celebrate. While he's looking forward to his new role in politics, he will also be seen in the mythological film Kurukshetra, which is scheduled to release on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival.