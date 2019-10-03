Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Birthday Wish For Abhishek Ambareesh Leaves Fans Thrilled!

We witnessed a lot of drama unfold in the Kannada film industry during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. One of them was the nasty brawl between star kids Abhishek Ambareesh and Nikhil Kumarasamy, which became very evident during the elections. However, once the elections ended, both parties spoke no ill of each other. Today, the son of Rebel Star Ambareesh, Abhishek is celebrating his birthday. What has come across as quite thrilling to fans is Nikhil Kumaraswamy's birthday wishes for Abhishek.

Actor-politician Nikhil shared a picture with Abhishek on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy birthday brother,god bless u!!" - (sic) Upon seeing the post, several fans asked him if all was fine between the two friends, whose relationship had turned bitter lately.

A fan wrote, "I really wish to watch you two work in a film together. News channels always try to create issues between you two, but do not pay heed to that. I hope your friendship continues to remain so." - (sic)

"This is wt we need.. we like this..competition is common..but apart from that humanity unity is important." - (sic), another fan added.

During the elections, however, both Abhishek and Nikhil's fans were surprised to see the two actors go on a rant to gain political power as they were close friends once upon a time. Nikhil's family held a warm relationship with Ambareesh. However, when Sumalatha announced that she would be contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya, the rivalry between these two families began.