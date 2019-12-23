Nikhil Kumaraswamy To Star In Director Vijay Kumar Konda’s Yet Untitled Bilingual Film

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is back to focusing on his acting career in 2020. The actor has confirmed his association with Pailwaan director S Krishna yet-untitled next movie. The project is all set off after Sankranti.

It was also reported earlier that the Jaguar star had greenlit Vijay Kumar Konda’s next film. The Telugu director of movies such as Okka Laila Kosam and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinda will be making his Kannada film industry debut with the commercial entertainer. The film will also be made simultaneously in Telugu as well. The project will be jointly produced by Lahari Music and T-Series. The yet-to-be-titled project will mark the foray of T-Series in Sandalwood movies.

Nikhil’s debut film Jaquar was dubbed and released in Hindi and did really well in the Hindi belt. This has been touted as one of the reasons for Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series to come on board as co-producers for the actor’s next big outing at the box office.

The movie will mark third producer Manohar Naidu third association with Lahari Music, after having produced Mahakshathriya and Ganeshana Galate. The team is currently busy finalizing the crew. They have also managed to bring music director Arjun Janya on board for Nikhil’s comeback movie. An official announcement about the project is expected to take place soon.

The young actor had put his acting career on hold as he was focussing on building his political career. Nikhil contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya district in the summer of 2019. After having lost the public mandate, the actor seems to be focussing on his acting career again.

Nikhil has previously been a part of successful movies such as Jaguar and Seetharama Kalyana. The actor was last seen on the silver screen in the 2019 blockbuster Kurukshetra alongside Superstar Darshan.