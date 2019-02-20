English
    Not Lucia But Chambal Is The Toughest Film For Sathish; 'This Will Be A Landmark Film For Me'

    Sathish Ninasam is one of the most versatile actors of Sandalwood. He's known for being featured in unconventional and offbeat films. He rose to fame with his psychological-thriller Lucia. Last year, he established a commercial image for himself through Ayogya. Currently, he is busy promoting his next film Chambal, which is all set to release this Friday. Unlike his previous roles which involved him playing a village man with local dialect, in Chambal he is seen as an IAS officer. In an interview, he revealed that Chambal is the toughest film for him so far!

    His Reaction To Landing The Role

    Talking about his reaction to be chosen for Chambal, Sathish said, "I was shocked when I got an offer to essay a sincere, responsible and dignified officer. People will remember me in this role; like Lucia, this will be a landmark film for me."

    'There Cannot Be Another Chambal'

    "I'm very happy and proud to have got the chance to essay such a role. You can make a sequel to Ayogya or Lucia, but there cannot be another Chambal. It's the toughest film I have done to date and I will remember it for a lifetime," he said.

    One Month To Prepare

    Since Sathish has never played such a character before, he had to undergo a lot of preparation. He said, "I had one month to prepare for my character, Subhash. I took that time to research on IAS officers - from what they study to the different departments and how much power they have."

    'I Brainstormed A Lot'

    Sathish said, "Jacob and I brainstormed a lot when it came to Subhash's look. We tried out several different outfits and even spent time figuring out my moustache. After all, Subhash had to have an air of dignity about him. I also worked on my body language, the way I spoke and other mannerisms."

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 12:39 [IST]
