    Not Pailwaan But This Is The Highest Budget Movie Of Sudeep's Career! Here's How Much It's Worth

    A few weeks ago, Sandalwood actor Sudeep grabbed the attention of superstars from different industries, by launching the trailer of his forthcoming film. He will be seen playing a professional wrestler in the film, for which he underwent intense training and diet. Everybody happened to assume that Pailwaan would be the biggest project of his, considering the amount of buzz it managed to create. However, now we have learned that not Pailwaan, but Billa Ranga Basha is the highest budget movie of Sudeep's career!

    Highest Budget Movie Of Sudeeps Career! Its Worth Revealed

    Yes, you heard it right! According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, a few sources have revealed that the film is made on a total budget of Rs 75 crore. That indeed is the biggest budget used on any Kannada film so far. The trailer of the film was launched a while ago, which became the talk of the town instantly. Rangita Ranga's Anup Bhandari will be seen directing the film.

    Talking about the development of the film, Anup told in an interview, "This is a project that has all of us charged up. We are currently working on the pre-production work, where we have begun work on the script and other details. We soon will set up an office to commence more work on the film. We plan to begin production some time in 2019, once Sudeep has finished all his current commitments."

    He described Sudeep's part in the film as, "This is an action adventure fantasy, if we were to classify it into a genre. Sudeep is the protagonist and the only one finalised till now. The title of the film is Billa Ranga Baashaa and the story is about three characters. This is all that we can reveal until now."

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 14:21 [IST]
