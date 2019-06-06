Not Rashmika Mandanna, But Here's Why Rakshit Shetty Declined Offer To Act In Rajinikanth's Petta!
Rakshit Shetty was last seen playing the lead in Kirik Party that released in 2016. The college-centric film was a blockbuster hit and soon after its' success, rumors spread that he was romantically involved with the female lead of the film, Rashmika Mandanna. The star couple put an end to the speculations by getting engaged. However, the courtship only lasted for a while as they fell apart following personal issues. Though Rashmika continued to act in hits after hits, Rakshit stayed aloof from films. So much so that he even declined an offer to act in Rajinikanth's Petta. Here's the actual reason!
Rakshit Declined Petta
It's a dream come true for any actor when the opportunity to act alongside Superstar Rajinikanth strikes. But, when director Karthik Subbaraj expressed his desire to cast Rakshit in Petta, Rakshit declined the offer. But, there are no regrets. Read further.
Here's Why He Did So
Rakshit's decision to not act in Petta might be troubling for some of you. Well, it isn't his breakup with Rashmika that stopped him from featuring in Petta. Rakshit had already signed a series of films, such as Avane Srimannarayana, 777 Charlie and Punyakoti. Therefore, he simply wanted to focus on these, due to prior commitments.
Time Has Taught Him Lessons
Though Rakshit has no regrets, the last three years seem to have taught him a few valuable lessons. He told TOI, "It is something that I have learnt in the last three years. If I had been a bit prepared, I could have done two films within this time."
He Further Added
"These last few years, working on this movie has been such a learning experience. We've taken on things we hadn't attempted till now. In these three years, I've grown as a writer and actor and have also gained experience in thinking big when it comes to production and in handling crowds."
Sudeep Succumbed To Several Injuries On The Body; Pailwaan Actor Says He Fears Nothing!