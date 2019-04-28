English
    Not Salman, But This Big Star Chose Sudeep For Dabangg 3; Kichha To Start Shooting Soon!

    After featuring in some of the best Kannada films and showcasing his talent on the small screen too, Sandalwood actor Sudeep is all set to make some noise in Bollywood. Though, he's acted in Hindi films previously, the news regarding his role in Salman Khan's action-comedy film Dabangg 3 came across as surprising to the fans. And now, we have learned that not Sallu Bhai, but another big actor chose Sudeep for this film.

    This Actor Chose Sudeep For Dabangg 3!

    Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Arbaz Khan. So, when the script for this movie was being discussed, Pradhu Deva suggested Sudeep. Reportedly, he felt Kiccha was the right actor to be playing this role.

    Sudeep has known Salman Khan for quite some time now. However, he holds a much cordial relationship with his brother Sohail Khan, who he plays cricket with. Hence, roping in Sudeep was an easy task and deal was finalized by Sohil.

    According to the latest reports, Sudeep will start shooting for the film in the coming week. Watch the space for more latest updates.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 20:47 [IST]
