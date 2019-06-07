English
    NOT Yash, But Prashanth Neel Considers These People As The Real Heroes! Shares The Dream Picture

    By
    |

    While everybody is yet to digest KGF's unimaginable success, the team has already begun shooting for its sequel. They are currently in Mysore, where some of the most important action sequences are believed to be shot. A few reports stated that Yash would start filming his bit from yesterday, June 6. Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel was seen sharing a 'dream picture', which consists of the people he considers actual heroes, and its not Yash.

    Prashanth Neel Considers These People As The Real Heroes!

    Prashanth posted the above picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "The actual heroes of kgf chapter2.when the whole dream team gets together to celebrate their captain❤️Lots of love to you guys and you guys don't need any luck,coz you guys the are hardest working team❤️ #kgfchapter2#prashanthneel❤️"

    Well, we couldn't agree more with the director because a lot of work goes behind creating those magnificent sets we got to see in KGF Chapter 1. Apparently, the team faces a lot of issues due to bad weather conditions. Several sets had to be reconstructed time and again.

    Kamali Spoiler: Rishi Confesses His Love Accidentally; Kamali To Lose Memory In The Accident!

    As Yash himself previously stated that KGF Chapter 2 would be bigger and better. Which means, the team will be working harder to achieve their best. We an't wait to watch what the latter part of this blockbuster has to offer us.

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
