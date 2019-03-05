English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Not Yash But Shivrajkumar To Play The Lead In A Harsha's Next Film! Here's Why

    By
    |

    After Seetharama Kalyana, everybody was curious as to which will be director A Harsha's next film. Speculations were making rounds that he would be working with KGF star Yash. It was also said that Yash refused to take up the project, hence he was replaced with Shivrajkumar. However, it is true that Harsha is casting Shivrajkumar in his next film. But, it isn't Rana. Shivarajkumar will be seen playing the lead in My Name Is Anji. Whereas, Yash is still on board for Rana. Fans needn't have to worry any more, as the director himself has confirmed the news.

    Shivrajkumar In A Harshas Next Film!

    The news regarding Shivrajkumar starring in My Name Is Anji, was announced on the occasion of Shivaratri. Previously once, while promoting his earlier film Vajrakaya, the Hatrick Hero had mentioned this film. Since the makers hadn't made it official, it was rumored that there has been a little confusion regarding the cast.

    It is a third film that is being made in collaboration of A Harsha and Shivrajkumar. This dynamic duo first came together for Bhajarangi and then was seen working together in Vajrakaya. While the former was a superhit, Vajrakaya failed to impress fans. Since Harsha and Shivanna have already proved their talent through Bhajarangi, we are waiting to see them showcase their magic in My Name Is Anji, too.

    MOST READ : Villain Beats Yajamana At The Weekend Box Office; Here's Why Sudeep's Film Is Better Than Darshan's!

    Regarding Yash acting in Rana, Harsha told in an interview, "We have already registered Rana's title. Yash will be acting in the film and there will be no changes. What has been told in the media about another actor playing the role are only rumors. It's absolutely true that Yash would be playing the lead in Rana."

    Read more about: yash shivrajkumar a harsha
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue