Open The Bottle Challenge Goes Viral In Sandalwood; Ganesh, Arjun Sarja & Others Ace It! VIEW PICS
Gone are days when turned people to a ground or pool to challenge one another in a sport or activity. In the age of internet, people use social media to showcase their skills. In the past few days, everybody is talking the 'Open The Bottle Challenge', which was started by a Hollywood actor. This challenge unlike others came across so interesting that several Indian celebrities took it up. And now, Open The Bottle Challenge has gone viral in Sandalwood. Watch Ganesh, Arjun Sarja and other stars ace it.
Golden Star Ganesh
Sandalwood actor isn't new to games. He hosted several season of the game show Super Minute. Seems like all that he practised while on the show came of help. He recently took up at the Open The Bottle Challenge and absolutely nailed it. Look at the above picture.
Arjun Sarja
The craze is such that, even the senior actor Arjun Sarja accepted Open The Bottle Challenge. The actor who is famous foe his sculpted body, managed to open the cap with his toes. He took the challenge up at his gym and aced it.
Chiranjeevi Sarja
Inspired by his actor-uncle, Chiranjeevi Sarja also took part in the Open The Bottle Challenge. Despite being busy with a series of films,this young actor took time off to share the video of him opening the cap with his toes, on his social media account.
Safer Than Others
Usually, celebrities and actors condemn challenges that are dangerous or can cause any kind of inconvenience to the public. But, for the first time ever, many stars have openly accepted this viral challenge. Also, its giving them the opportunity to showcase the skills before the fans.
What is your take on celebrities indulging in the new challenge? Let us know in the comments below!
