English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Open The Bottle Challenge Goes Viral In Sandalwood; Ganesh, Arjun Sarja & Others Ace It! VIEW PICS

    By
    |

    Gone are days when turned people to a ground or pool to challenge one another in a sport or activity. In the age of internet, people use social media to showcase their skills. In the past few days, everybody is talking the 'Open The Bottle Challenge', which was started by a Hollywood actor. This challenge unlike others came across so interesting that several Indian celebrities took it up. And now, Open The Bottle Challenge has gone viral in Sandalwood. Watch Ganesh, Arjun Sarja and other stars ace it.

    Golden Star Ganesh

    Sandalwood actor isn't new to games. He hosted several season of the game show Super Minute. Seems like all that he practised while on the show came of help. He recently took up at the Open The Bottle Challenge and absolutely nailed it. Look at the above picture.

    Arjun Sarja

    The craze is such that, even the senior actor Arjun Sarja accepted Open The Bottle Challenge. The actor who is famous foe his sculpted body, managed to open the cap with his toes. He took the challenge up at his gym and aced it.

    Chiranjeevi Sarja

    Inspired by his actor-uncle, Chiranjeevi Sarja also took part in the Open The Bottle Challenge. Despite being busy with a series of films,this young actor took time off to share the video of him opening the cap with his toes, on his social media account.

    Safer Than Others

    Usually, celebrities and actors condemn challenges that are dangerous or can cause any kind of inconvenience to the public. But, for the first time ever, many stars have openly accepted this viral challenge. Also, its giving them the opportunity to showcase the skills before the fans.

    What is your take on celebrities indulging in the new challenge? Let us know in the comments below!

    Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her Father's Advice On Love! Follows Basic Rule Of Life

    More GANESH News

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue