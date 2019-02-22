Padde Huli Is A Musical With 10 Songs; Lyrics Presented In Rap Format For Benefit Of Youngsters!

There is no dearth of experimentation in Sandalwood. Films like Lucia, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Godhi Banna are only a few examples. Director Guru Deshpande is now introducing filmmaker K Manju's son Shreya in his musical film Paddehuli. The actor will be playing the lead in his debut film, which is said to consist of 10 songs. The director also said that the lyrics will be presented in rap format for the benefit of the youngsters. Ravichandran will be playing the protagonists' father. Seems like Paddehuli is going to come across as a fresh breath of air.

Talking about the film, Deshpande told Times of India, "Even though we have 10 songs and each is special in its own right, five of them stand out. Among them, for instance, Heli Hogu Kaarana is a song by BR Lakshman Rao and Kala Beda Kola Beda is a Basavanna vachana. What makes the five numbers special is that the hero of the film is an aspiring musician."

He further added, "But why would a rockstar dream of songs that are steeped in literature? That's because he has grown up listening to his father - a Kannada professor played by V Ravichandran - and has been exposed to Kannada literature and culture from a very young age. The songs establish his love for music and the Kannada language, and become a medium for him to take this to youngsters like him."

When asked how the youth can relate to the film, he said, "The hero is told to mix his Kannada lines with English words and present them in rap format for the benefit of youngsters today. But he is adamant about presenting Kannada literature to them, without diluting it, the only exception being using modern-day music in his quest."