    Pailwaan Actor Kabir Singh On Beating Up Sudeep; 'It Is Very Emotional And Dramatic'

    There is a lot of anticipation associated with the upcoming Sandalwood film Pailwaan, which is set to release on September 12. Sudeep and S Krishna have come together for this sports-centric film, after impressing the audience with their collaboration in Hebbuli. South India's famous antagonist Kabir Duhan Singh will also be seen working with this duo for the second time. The actor in conversation with Times of India stated that beating the hero of the film Sudeep, was very emotional and dramatic for him!

    When Kabir Beat Up Sudeep

    When Kabir Beat Up Sudeep

    More often than not, we tend to see the hero or the protagonist win against the villain. However, in Pailwaan, the viewers will get to witness the opposite. Talking about the same, Pailwaan's antagonist, Kabir said, "My biggest takeway, though, is that after all the films I've done, Pailwaan is probably the only one in which I get to beat up the hero. Normally, as villain, I get hit a lot."

    It Was Very Emotional

    It Was Very Emotional

    When asked to describe the moment when he has a face-off with Sudeep in the boxing ring during the climax, the actor responded, "The bout in the climax between me and Sudeep sir. It is very emotional and dramatic. We finally shot it in October and when audiences see it, they will be mind-blown."

    Never-before-seen Sort Of Boxing

    Never-before-seen Sort Of Boxing

    Sudeep and Kabir's transformation for the film proves that the actors have given their blood and sweat for their respective roles. Kabir believes that their hard work is evident in the fighting scenes. "The boxing that you will see in Pailwaan has never before been seen in Indian cinema," he added.

    On His Bond With Sudeep

    On His Bond With Sudeep

    Kabir says he and Sudeep bonded really well while working together in Hebbuli. But, his character got killed as he had scheduling issues during the climax shoot. Kabir added, "I wasn't going to let that happen with Pailwaan."

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 14:38 [IST]
