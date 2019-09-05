Pailwaan Actor Kabir Singh On Beating Up Sudeep; 'It Is Very Emotional And Dramatic'

When Kabir Beat Up Sudeep

More often than not, we tend to see the hero or the protagonist win against the villain. However, in Pailwaan, the viewers will get to witness the opposite. Talking about the same, Pailwaan's antagonist, Kabir said, "My biggest takeway, though, is that after all the films I've done, Pailwaan is probably the only one in which I get to beat up the hero. Normally, as villain, I get hit a lot."

It Was Very Emotional

When asked to describe the moment when he has a face-off with Sudeep in the boxing ring during the climax, the actor responded, "The bout in the climax between me and Sudeep sir. It is very emotional and dramatic. We finally shot it in October and when audiences see it, they will be mind-blown."

Never-before-seen Sort Of Boxing

Sudeep and Kabir's transformation for the film proves that the actors have given their blood and sweat for their respective roles. Kabir believes that their hard work is evident in the fighting scenes. "The boxing that you will see in Pailwaan has never before been seen in Indian cinema," he added.

On His Bond With Sudeep

Kabir says he and Sudeep bonded really well while working together in Hebbuli. But, his character got killed as he had scheduling issues during the climax shoot. Kabir added, "I wasn't going to let that happen with Pailwaan."