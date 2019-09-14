English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pailwaan Actress Aakanksha Is Happily Married In Real Life; Read Her Thrilling Love Story Here!

    By
    |

    She's one among the very few actresses who carved a niche for themselves in Sandalwood with their debut film. Pailwaan's lead actress Aakanksha Singh is happily married in real life. She rose to fame and went on to gain immense recognition in the entertainment industry, years into her marriage. Hitched to her long-term boyfriend at an early age, Aakanksha is cherishing every bit of a romantic relationship in real life. Challenging the stereotypes associated with married female artists, this young diva achieved new milestones in her career after getting wedded to Kunal Sain. Interesting much? #Have a look at some of the pictures that display their doting affection!

    When Aakanksha Met The Love Of Her Life

    When Aakanksha Met The Love Of Her Life

    For the uninitiated, Aakansha Singh has predominantly worked in Hindi television and films. She kick-started her career at a young age of 21. And, when she was a year older, she decided to tie the knot with Kunal Sain, who she was best friends with for six long years!

    Marriage Didn't Stop Her

    Marriage Didn't Stop Her

    Marriage restricting career is a common notion attached to females who choose to work in the entertainment industry. But, Aakanksha did not let such stereotypes hinder her dreams. Years into her marriage, she received her first SIIMA nomination in 2018, for Malii Raava. Kunal's social media posts speak volumes about his extended support towards beloved wife's career.

    Head Over Heels In Love

    Head Over Heels In Love

    If you see either of their Instagram profiles, unaware of the marital status, you would be convinced that Aakanksha and Kunal are another young celebrity couple who have just entered the world of romance and dating. Such is the love and affection they hold for each other, which is pretty evident from their adorable posts.

    Vocal About Their Love

    Vocal About Their Love

    Both Aakanksha and her husband use every opportunity to express their unconditional love for each other. While she writes captions such as, "You are a blessing to me, I love you @kunalsain 👫 thank you for everything my bestest half" - (sic), he calls her his angel!

    More PAILWAAN News

    Read more about: pailwaan aakanksha singh sudeep
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue