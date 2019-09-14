Pailwaan Actress Aakanksha Is Happily Married In Real Life; Read Her Thrilling Love Story Here!

When Aakanksha Met The Love Of Her Life

For the uninitiated, Aakansha Singh has predominantly worked in Hindi television and films. She kick-started her career at a young age of 21. And, when she was a year older, she decided to tie the knot with Kunal Sain, who she was best friends with for six long years!

Marriage Didn't Stop Her

Marriage restricting career is a common notion attached to females who choose to work in the entertainment industry. But, Aakanksha did not let such stereotypes hinder her dreams. Years into her marriage, she received her first SIIMA nomination in 2018, for Malii Raava. Kunal's social media posts speak volumes about his extended support towards beloved wife's career.

Head Over Heels In Love

If you see either of their Instagram profiles, unaware of the marital status, you would be convinced that Aakanksha and Kunal are another young celebrity couple who have just entered the world of romance and dating. Such is the love and affection they hold for each other, which is pretty evident from their adorable posts.

Vocal About Their Love

Both Aakanksha and her husband use every opportunity to express their unconditional love for each other. While she writes captions such as, "You are a blessing to me, I love you @kunalsain 👫 thank you for everything my bestest half" - (sic), he calls her his angel!