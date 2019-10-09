    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pailwaan Actress Aakanksha Singh's Intimate Pic With Husband Goes Viral! Holidays In Maldives

      By
      |

      She may have only featured in one Kannada film to date, but Aakanksha Singh through her impressive acting skills and screen presence has managed to make an impression on the Sandalwood audience. A few days ago, we revealed to you that she is happily married to the love of her life. The actress's social media is filled with adorable posts from her personal life, which is often awe-inspiring! After the success of her latest film Pailwaan, Aakanksha is currently holidaying with her husband in the Maldives. One of their intimate pictures has even broken the internet! Have a look at some of the breath-taking pictures below.

      Aakanksha's Romantic Getaway!

      Aakanksha's Romantic Getaway!

      The actress's Instagram is flooded with pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. Yesterday, she shared the above picture and wrote, "You are my favourite place to go when my mind searches for peace 💕 #kunalsain" - (sic)

      Aakanksha and Kunal dated for six years before getting married. The actress was only 22 years old when she got hitched.

      She's A Total Foodie!

      She's A Total Foodie!

      In another picture, the actress was seen enjoying the floating breakfast by the beach, in a pool. Her captions prove that she's a total foodie!

      She wrote, "Food is as much about the moment, the Occasion, the location and the company as it is about the taste & breakfast is my favourite meal of the day , having my first #floatingbreakfast with my favourite person in the world ♥️ #kunalsain Our first #floatingbreakfast with some #vitamind & #vitaminsea #overlooking the beautiful #maldivian ocean .." - (sic)

      Sandalwood's New Crush

      Sandalwood's New Crush

      Upon watching Pailwaan, the viewers were are praises for the lead actress Aakanksha Singh. She became a fan favorite overnight, emerging as Sandalwood's new crush.

      Will She Be Seen In Pailwaan 2?

      Will She Be Seen In Pailwaan 2?

      A few days ago, Sudeep teased fans by hinting at a sequel to Pailwaan. Since the director Krishna also reciprocated similarly, speculations are reef that the makers are working on the second instalment. We wonder if Aakanksha Singh will be a part of it as well.

      More PAILWAAN News

      Read more about: pailwaan aakanksha singh sudeep
      Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 11:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue