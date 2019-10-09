Pailwaan Actress Aakanksha Singh's Intimate Pic With Husband Goes Viral! Holidays In Maldives

Aakanksha's Romantic Getaway!

The actress's Instagram is flooded with pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. Yesterday, she shared the above picture and wrote, "You are my favourite place to go when my mind searches for peace 💕 #kunalsain" - (sic)

Aakanksha and Kunal dated for six years before getting married. The actress was only 22 years old when she got hitched.

She's A Total Foodie!

In another picture, the actress was seen enjoying the floating breakfast by the beach, in a pool. Her captions prove that she's a total foodie!

She wrote, "Food is as much about the moment, the Occasion, the location and the company as it is about the taste & breakfast is my favourite meal of the day , having my first #floatingbreakfast with my favourite person in the world ♥️ #kunalsain Our first #floatingbreakfast with some #vitamind & #vitaminsea #overlooking the beautiful #maldivian ocean .." - (sic)

Sandalwood's New Crush

Upon watching Pailwaan, the viewers were are praises for the lead actress Aakanksha Singh. She became a fan favorite overnight, emerging as Sandalwood's new crush.

Will She Be Seen In Pailwaan 2?

A few days ago, Sudeep teased fans by hinting at a sequel to Pailwaan. Since the director Krishna also reciprocated similarly, speculations are reef that the makers are working on the second instalment. We wonder if Aakanksha Singh will be a part of it as well.