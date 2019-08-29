English
    Pailwaan’s Akanksha Singh Praises South Film Industry; ‘Can Make You A Star In One Day’

    By
    |

    S Krishna's sport-centric film Pailwaan is one of the most-awaited movies of 2020. Starring Sudeep, Suniel Shetty and Akanksha Singh in the lead, its recently launched trailer has set a lot of expectations among the audiences. Though Sudeep's role as a professional wrestler is the focus of the film, viewers are also looking forward to watching him and the female lead Akanksha Singh romance on the big screen. Sharing her experience of working in a Kannada film for the first time, the actress has stated in an interview that the South film industry can make you a star in one day.

    A Lot Of Acceptance In South

    Akanksha Singh was known for working in Hindi television. With Pailwaan, she is making her debut in Sandalwood. Talking about working in a South Indian film, the actress told The New Indian Express, "There is a lot of acceptance there (in the south). Honestly, there is so much competition in Bollywood -so many people belonging to the industry who get work easily. For an outsider, it is difficult to sustain or to get in."

    ‘They Are Very Welcoming'

    "If you talk about the South, they are very welcoming. They can make you a star in one day, but I wouldn't say it is easy because for that acceptance to come you have to work hard, especially if it is not your language," she further added.

    South Industry Is Systematic

    Akanksha has also featured in the Bollywood movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. When asked how working in South Indian films is different from Bollywood, she said, "I think the only difference is they (the South) are very systematic and always on time. Shoot starts and gets over on time. If a certain budget is set for the day, not a single extra penny is spent."

    Pailwaan Out On September 12!

    Pailwaan is set to hit the theatres on September 12. The Sudeep starrer is reportedly releasing across 3,000 screens. Suniel Shetty, essaying the role of Sudeep's mentor, is making his Sandalwood debut with Pailwaan.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 13:12 [IST]
