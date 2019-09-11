Pailwaan Box Office Predictions: Will Sudeep's Film Surpass Darshan's Kurukshetra Collections?

Pailwaan is one of the most-anticipated Sandalwood films of 2019. Revolving around wrestling and professional boxing, S Krishna's film is also deep in emotions. Similar to Sudeep's transformation for the movie that left us dumbstruck, different shades to his character, on screen, are expected to have an equal impact on the audiences. Although its content is being highly praised, we can't help but wonder if it can perform as well at the box office. And, the comparison between Sudeep and Darshan's films is inevitable. Will the former's film be able to beat Kurukshetra's collections?

Muniratna's 3D mythological film is headed towards completing 50 days of run in the theatres. The multi-starrer opened to mind-blowing response, collecting over Rs 10 crore on day 1. Within three weeks of its release, Kurukshetra set a new record by entering the 100-crore-club. As per the latest box office collection reports, its worldwide collections have exceeded Rs 110 crore.

Sudeep's film, on the other hand, is a pan-India film, which is witnessing a release in nine languages. Also, the film will simultaneously release in five continents, thus making it the biggest Kannada release. Though the makers have refrained from sharing details regarding the investments gone into making the film, speculations predict that its made of Rs 45 crore.

As far as its profits are concerned, Chitraloka reported that Pailwaan has collected around Rs 30 crore through its pre-release business, which is impressive for a Kannada release. Going by the predictions, Pailwaan is expected to collect anywhere between Rs 8 and 10 crore on the opening day.

Its enormity has also helped garner a lot of attention. Being released across 3,000 and more screens, Pailwaan is aiming at reaching a large audience, like never before. The booking status also reflects the huge demand for Sudeep's film among the masses.

Only Pailwaan's performance tomorrow can tell us if it can beat Kurukshetra's record, becoming the next big film of the Kannada industry.