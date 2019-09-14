English
    Pailwaan Brings Shame To Sudeep, Says A Renowned Kannada Music Director! Irks Kiccha Fans

    The latest Kannada release Pailwaan has garnered great reviews, driving fans in large numbers to the theatres by the day. Lead actor Sudeep's impeccable acting and display of stunts have won appreciation. However, it has been criticised on a social media portal by a prominent personality, which has irked the actor's fans. Renowned Kannada music director Kiran Thomtambyle, expressing his opinion about the film, shared on Facebook that Pailwaan brings shame to Sudeep. He even drew a comparison between Upendra's I Love You and Sudeep's sports-centric film, calling them the 'worst films'.

    Here's What Kiran Said

    Here's What Kiran Said

    Kiran wrote on Facebook, "Pailwaan nodi sock alliddivi. Krishna avre, yaake sumen inta cinema maadi Sudeep na insult maadtira?" Which loosely translates to, "I am in shock after watching Pailwaan. Why do make such films and insult Sudeep?" - (sic)

    He's Critical Of His Own Film As Well

    He's Critical Of His Own Film As Well

    Not just Pailwaan, but Kiran has expressed a similar opinion about Upendra's I Love You as well, the movie he composed music for. When one of Sudeep's fans spoke ill of I Love You, Kiran responded, "Who told I love you is super. Ha ha. I personally did not like my movie too. And I did not like Pailwaan too. Outdated. But Sudeep performance is the best." (sic)

    Kiran Holds Nothing Against Sudeep Or Krishna

    Kiran Holds Nothing Against Sudeep Or Krishna

    It seems like Kiran isn't personally targeting Sudeep or Pailwaan director Krishna. Being critical, he is only saying that both the films, I Love You and Upendra, ceased to impress him. He's rather referring to other aspects of filmmaking.

    Irks Kiccha Fans

    Irks Kiccha Fans

    His comments, however, did not go well with Sudeepians, who have come to believe that Pailwaan is the finest work in the industry so far. The actor went to great lengths to achieve his look for the film. Deep in emotions, the movie has struck the right chord with the fans but hasn't been able to put up a great performance in the theatres.

