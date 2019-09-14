Pailwaan Brings Shame To Sudeep, Says A Renowned Kannada Music Director! Irks Kiccha Fans

Here's What Kiran Said

Kiran wrote on Facebook, "Pailwaan nodi sock alliddivi. Krishna avre, yaake sumen inta cinema maadi Sudeep na insult maadtira?" Which loosely translates to, "I am in shock after watching Pailwaan. Why do make such films and insult Sudeep?" - (sic)

He's Critical Of His Own Film As Well

Not just Pailwaan, but Kiran has expressed a similar opinion about Upendra's I Love You as well, the movie he composed music for. When one of Sudeep's fans spoke ill of I Love You, Kiran responded, "Who told I love you is super. Ha ha. I personally did not like my movie too. And I did not like Pailwaan too. Outdated. But Sudeep performance is the best." (sic)

Kiran Holds Nothing Against Sudeep Or Krishna

It seems like Kiran isn't personally targeting Sudeep or Pailwaan director Krishna. Being critical, he is only saying that both the films, I Love You and Upendra, ceased to impress him. He's rather referring to other aspects of filmmaking.

Irks Kiccha Fans

His comments, however, did not go well with Sudeepians, who have come to believe that Pailwaan is the finest work in the industry so far. The actor went to great lengths to achieve his look for the film. Deep in emotions, the movie has struck the right chord with the fans but hasn't been able to put up a great performance in the theatres.