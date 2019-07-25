English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pailwaan Confirmed To Release On Sept 12! Director Krishna Says Everyone Has To Make Adjustments

    By
    |

    It's finally happening. Sudeep's much-awaited film Pailwaan's release date has been confirmed. After a lot of waiting and uncertainty, the makers have officially announced the revised release date. The sport-centric film is all set to hit the theatres on September 12, 2019. As speculated, Pailwaan's release was postponed to avoid clashed with Prabhas' Saaho. Talking about the same Director S Krishna told Bangalore Mirror "When you have a huge film releasing in five languages, there are bound to be niggling worries. Everyone has to make adjustments."

    Pailwaan Confirmed To Release On Sept 12!

    The makers had to further discuss with the distributors as Pailwaan is releasing in five different languages in non-South Indian markets too. "So it was absolutely necessary to coordinate and take the consensus of distributors in all the five languages," the director explained.

    Going by the latest reports, Pailwaan will be opening with a huge number of screens. It is expected to be the next big release in Kannada after KGF Chapter 1. Elaborating more on the challenges faced during release of Kannada films in the Hindi market, Krishna said, "It is like the theatres that release non-Kannada films in Karnataka. There is a dedicated chain of theatres for films like Saaho and Pailwaan in the Hindi belt. In Kannada we can release the film on any date. In Tamil and Malayalam too, there is no problem with the dates."

    "But since we are planning 1,500 screens in Hindi, we have to be careful. In Telugu too there are several big films lined up. When we are looking at some 400 screens, we cannot take a chance," he further added.

    Priya Sudeep Reminds Government Authorities Of Their Duties; 'Completely Understand The Anger'

    However, audio launch date is yet to be announced. The event which was initially scheduled to be held in the end of July, is now pushed to the second week of August. For now, the tentative date is August 10, but might be subject to changes depending on the availability if the stars.

    More SUDEEP News

    Read more about: sudeep pailwaan
    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue