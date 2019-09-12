English
    Pailwaan Day 1 Box Office Collections: Here's How Much The Sudeep Starrer Earned

    Sandalwood film Pailwaan released worldwide today. Featuring Sudeep as a professional wrestler, the movie has garnered good reviews from fans and critics alike. Though it created a lot of buzz among the audience for being sports-centric in nature, Pailwaan has a compelling storyline, mainly ruled by intense emotions. Going by the latest reports, Sudeep's film has already made an impressive profit on day one of its release. Read Pailwaan's complete box office report below.

    The eagerness of the audiences to catch the film in the theatre reflects the positive response it is receiving. Movie Corner reported that Pailwaan has collected anywhere between Rs 4 and 6 crore in Karnataka, on the first day of its release.

    Sudeep, who has gained a huge number of non-Kannada speaking fans, has played a major role in making Pailwaan's Hindi version a hit, too. Apparently, Pehelwaan has received equally good impressive reviews. Its collections at the box office are expected to be around Rs 3 crore.

    By opening across 3,000 and more theatres, Pailwaan has earned the title of being the biggest Kannada release so far. It was also simultaneously released across five continents in nine languages. The film is expected to have collected over Rs 4 crore from its overseas releases.

    Critics have also given a thumbs up for S Krishna's film. Seems like Sudeep's effort of months has turned out to be fruitful. Chitraloka reviewed the film as, "Pailwaan is worth every penny, and deserves appreciation for sheer hard work and dedication. Go watch the extravaganza at a theatre near you, as this match is won already."

    Read more about: sudeep pailwaan
    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 0:26 [IST]
