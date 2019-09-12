Pailwaan Day 1 Box Office Collections: Here's How Much The Sudeep Starrer Earned

Day 1 Collections

The eagerness of the audiences to catch the film in the theatre reflects the positive response it is receiving. Movie Corner reported that Pailwaan has collected anywhere between Rs 4 and 6 crore in Karnataka, on the first day of its release.

Pehelwaan Is A Hit Too

Sudeep, who has gained a huge number of non-Kannada speaking fans, has played a major role in making Pailwaan's Hindi version a hit, too. Apparently, Pehelwaan has received equally good impressive reviews. Its collections at the box office are expected to be around Rs 3 crore.

Biggest Kannada Release

By opening across 3,000 and more theatres, Pailwaan has earned the title of being the biggest Kannada release so far. It was also simultaneously released across five continents in nine languages. The film is expected to have collected over Rs 4 crore from its overseas releases.

Critics' Review

Critics have also given a thumbs up for S Krishna's film. Seems like Sudeep's effort of months has turned out to be fruitful. Chitraloka reviewed the film as, "Pailwaan is worth every penny, and deserves appreciation for sheer hard work and dedication. Go watch the extravaganza at a theatre near you, as this match is won already."